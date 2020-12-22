Two 18-year-olds taken into custody for armed carjacking, police chase in Allendale

Both suspects are being lodged in the Ottawa County Jail with bonds set at $150,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two 18-year-olds are in custody after an armed carjacking and short police chase in Allendale.

Police said the saga started at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Pierce Locale Apartments. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area on a report that two people were held at gunpoint by two subjects before their vehicle was stolen.

The sheriff's office said Ottawa County Central Dispatch received a second call from separate victims reporting an attempted robbery in the same area.

The stolen vehicle was spotted going east on Fillmore from 48th Avenue and deputies were able to track it down to the Jenison area. But when they tried to stop the vehicle, it fled into Grandville. The driver took a turn too hard, ran off the road, and crashed into a tree in the area of Canal and Blackfoot.

The sheriff's office said the two suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run. One of them, Brandon Michael McBride of Grand Rapids, was taken into custody immediately and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

He faces charges of armed robbery, carjacking, fleeing and eluding and felony firearms. McBride was arraigned in the 58th District Court, where a $150,000 bond was imposed. He remains in the county jail as the investigation continues.

The second suspect was not found Wednesday, even after K9 tracks by both the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Police Department. However, deputies did locate him on Thursday and identified him as Tyane Jamar Barnes of Grandville. Barnes is currently being lodged in the Ottawa County Jail and faces charges of armed robbery, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen credit card and felony firearms. His bond is also set at $150,000.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

