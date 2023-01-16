Urban League of West Michigan honors MLK Jr. with annual corporate breakfast

The 23rd annual corporate breakfast ended up being a sold-out event. It was the first time it was held in person in two years due to the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People across West Michigan are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. The civil rights leader who made strides in fighting racial segregation would have been 94 on Sunday.

Monday morning, the Urban League of West Michigan honored Dr. King's impact on the Black community while also celebrating the diversity of Grand Rapids.

Young children who received support from the Urban League spoke about the importance of overcoming adversity while others applauded the organization for strengthening West Michigan's Black businesses.

When it comes to civil rights, organizers say they've made progress, but that there is still room where communities can improve.

"I think we have a long road to go around economic justice. I think we have the resources in this community, both by personal resources, human capacity, human intellect," said Eric Brown, President and CEO of the Urban League, "and I also think we have the financial resources to accomplish a more equitable economic justice system."

"We have a lot that has been accomplished. But the spirit of Dr. King's legacy still lives on even hopefully greater today in West Michigan, Grand Rapids than it did even almost six decades ago," Brown said.

Black businesses like GR Noir Wine and Jazz and STEM Greenhouse were also recognized for their contributions to the Black community during the event.

