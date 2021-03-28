x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Walker

Deadly pedestrian crash in Walker

Police are investigating. They don't believe alcohol was a factor
Credit: WZZM

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday night around 10:42 p.m. near the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue SW.

An initial investigation shows a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a car going northbound on Wilson and died on scene.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

RELATED: 1 killed following hit-and-run in Grand Rapids

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.