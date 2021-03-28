Deadly pedestrian crash in Walker

Police are investigating. They don't believe alcohol was a factor

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday night around 10:42 p.m. near the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue SW.

An initial investigation shows a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a car going northbound on Wilson and died on scene.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

