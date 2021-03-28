Deadly pedestrian crash in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday night around 10:42 p.m. near the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue SW.
An initial investigation shows a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a car going northbound on Wilson and died on scene.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.