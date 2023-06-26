TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outages cause traffic lights to go out along Lake Michigan Drive in Standale

As always, drivers should treat intersections without functioning signals as a 4-way stop.

WALKER, Michigan — Around 2,300 Consumer's Energy customers are without power Monday, according to an online outage map.

This power outage is impacting many traffic signals along Lake Michigan Drive in the Standale area, the Walker Police Department said.

Power company officials note the cause of the outage is linked to an equipment failure, and crews are assigned to fix the problem.

As always, drivers should treat intersections without functioning signals as a 4-way stop.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.