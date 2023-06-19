Power pole taken out, driver seriously injured after Walker crash

Consumers Energy reports no outages in the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Medics rushed a driver to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash.

Police said the collision between a white SUV and a station wagon happened on Bristol Avenue. The road has since reopened to traffic.

First responders rushed the SUV's driver to the hospital with serious injuries, and the station wagon's driver wasn't hurt.

Consumers Energy was also on scene as a power pole was taken out. As of 4 p.m. Consumers' outage map reported no outages in the area.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

