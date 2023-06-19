Teen killed in collision with tow truck

Deputies say the girl was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was killed Friday in a crash with a tow truck in Ionia County.

Deputies say the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. in the intersection of Jackson Road and W Goodemoot Road. A car driven by a teenage girl attempted to turn from W Goodemoot Road onto Jackson Road when it entered the path of a tow truck, causing a collision.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tow truck was uninjured.

