x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

26-year-old facing serious injuries after motorcycle crash

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 26-year-old Holland resident is seriously hurt after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say the man was going east bound on Lakewood near U-S 31...when he lost control of his bike, hitting a curb.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

'Refugee World Cup' soccer game kicks off in Grand Rapids

Before You Leave, Check This Out