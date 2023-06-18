26-year-old facing serious injuries after motorcycle crash

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 26-year-old Holland resident is seriously hurt after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

They say the man was going east bound on Lakewood near U-S 31...when he lost control of his bike, hitting a curb.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

