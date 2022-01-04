x
Walker

Pedestrian struck while walking on road near Alpine Ave. strip mall

The car vs. pedestrian crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of Alpine Ave. NW.
Walker Police

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department says a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the road Tuesday afternoon was struck and injured. 

The car vs. pedestrian crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of Alpine Ave. NW. 

According to a police report, two pedestrians were trying to cross the road when a 20-year-old Rockford driver struck one of them while headed northbound on Alpine NW. 

Authorities said the pedestrians were midblock and not in a crosswalk at the time. 

Police said the 57-year-old Walker resident who was struck suffered serious injuries. The driver and the other pedestrian were not hurt. 

First responders shut down a portion of the road while crews tended to the injured and cleaned up the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

