WALKER, Mich. — A Walker playground was vandalized by graffiti, sometime between Thursday and Friday morning. It appears the vandals used black spray paint or black marker to draw all over the children's playground equipment.

Some letters were written on the slides, along with other markings that are unclear. The Walker Public Works Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office are aware of the situation.

A neighbor says this isn't the first time this park has been targeted by vandals.

"Some kids—I assume—painted a big swastika and [I'm] pretty sure it was kids because the swastika was backwards," neighbor James Mieras said.

This park is part of a routine for James Mieras and his dog Rocky.

"We walk through the park and out the other side and around the neighborhood. It adds up to about two and a half miles each morning," Mieras said.

Mieras values this park and always tries to pick up trash left behind by others.

"I guess I go along with the idea of take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. It's a public space; it's for everyone," Mieras said.

But someone decided they'd leave more than just footprints.

"It's definitely vandalism," Mieras said.

Graffiti was plastered all over the playground equipment.

"Something a kid would do on spring break. Probably thinks it's real funny or defiant or something," Mieras said.

Mieras says the children that use the park should not have to be subjected to defacement.

"They shouldn't be exposed to graffiti like that especially in a public place. I think it's senseless," Mieras said. "There's no reason to deface public property."

At this time the graffiti has been removed. It's unclear who is responsible for cleaning it up.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.