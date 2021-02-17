Warming shelter for the homeless opens in Holland as temperatures remain frigid

The shelter opened its warming center last week and will keep it running as long as temperatures remain extreme.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Rescue Mission has its doors open for anyone and everyone who needs help.

"We're going to be as hospitable as we can," says Steve Rusticus, operations director for Holland Rescue Mission.

The shelter opened its warming center last week and will keep it running as long as temperatures remain extreme.

"Being in a tent even with a propane heater or wood, you're just not going to be warm," says Rusticus.

A typical stay would require a check in, but Rusticus understands a lot of people aren't willing to make that commitment but still need help. At the warming center, visitors can come and go as they need.

"They're still in the building, you're still going to get fed, you're going to be warm, we'll give you blankets and things like that," he says. "You just won't need to go through the process that we do when someone wants to check in."

Multiple shelters in Grand Rapids, including Degage and Mel Trotter, are also open as warming centers. However, they are only open certain hours each day. Holland Rescue Mission has someone on staff 24 hours.

"They're always there, you just need to come to a door and there's a bell there," says Rusticus. "If we aren't right there, just ring it and someone will come and let you in."

Rusticus says the warming center will remain open at least through the end of this week.

