Water rescue underway in Plainfield Township

Plainfield Fire crews are leading the rescue efforts. Multiple area crews were called in to assist.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A water rescue is underway in Plainfield Charter Township.

According to the Kent County dispatch, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday near the Jupiter Bridge, which is by the intersection of Jupiter Avenue NE and West River Drive NE.

Crews on scene tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE, that river conditions are too dangerous for the dive team.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

