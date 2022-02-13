'They are full of potential': Youth conference aims to empower young men of color

The men behind the Delta Project, Young Money Finances and Better Wiser Stronger have teamed up.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oftentimes Black and brown youth get labeled as "at-risk", but if you were to ask them, they wouldn't identify themselves that way. The men behind three Black led organizations want to change that habit, and they're going to help young men see themselves instead as "at-potential".

Cole Williams, Dondrea Brown and Henry Sapp run the Delta Project, Young Money Finances and Better Wiser Stronger Inc., respectively. Though they run organizations with separate visions, they've joined together to create "We Matter Now". The goal is to empower young Black and brown men to realize the power of their voice, their choice and their vision.

The trio is putting together a conference for 60 young men in ninth through 11th grade to attend. Hosted on April 22 at Grand Valley State University's Eberhard Center in downtown Grand Rapids, they call it a day of education and recognition.

"We can no longer operate in these silos where were seeing these kids, these young boys of color as simply criminals or as simply misfits in our community," said Williams, who runs the Delta Project. "They are full of potential."

For Sapp, who grew up in Grand Rapids, the joint effort is something he knows will make an impact. He says he only found out in his later years that he grew up in a home labeled "at risk" because he and his three brothers were raised by a single mother.

"I was that kid who was looking for something else. I was that kid that needed that encouragement, needed that affirmation," said Sapp, creator of Better Wiser Stronger. "I was the kid who went to the public school system, struggled with the school system, struggled with reading. I was that kid."

The theme of the conference, and of We Matter Now moving forward, is threefold. Your Vision, Your Voice, Your Choice are the pillars, each one highlighted by the men at the helm individually.

"Specifically mine is choice," said Brown, founder of Young Money Finances. "How do you make healthy choices with your finance."

Speaking of finances, the conference and efforts planned for the future are being funded by Heart of West Michigan United Way. That will remove financial strain as a barrier to entry, but also allow the conference to be what Sapp is calling "top shelf"—rather than using school buses, they will be using a ride service, providing high quality food and, of course, top-notch programming.

"When you create a comfortable space, you tear down walls," Sapp said.

While the conference will only have 60 slots, the trio says they're already planning on opening slots in their summer programming to include kids who aren't able to attend. According to a press release about the program, the three organizations will each make space:

Better Wiser Stronger will offer its Blueprint Journal workshop, which is part of its boys-to-men curriculum and designed to provide a blueprint for success.

The Delta Project will offer its Delta Conversation, which uses storytelling and video editing to tell personal stories in a meaningful and digestible way.

Young Money Finances will offer three sessions – Young Money Managers, Young Investors and Young Entrepreneurs – enabling teens to sharpen their skills around managing money, investing and starting a business.

Students or families interested in claiming a spot at the conference can do so by following this link to the interest form. Williams mentioned that prior to the conference, there may be a number of activities or forms to fill out as a prepper for the event. He said that will build buy-in and investment for the young men who attend, and create a more engaged environment.

