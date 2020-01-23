GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic High School left by bus Wednesday night for Washington D.C. to take part in this year's March for Life.

47 years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that in most cases criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional.

It's a decision celebrated by some, and mourned by others.

"Human beings are special. They're created and all human beings are equal. And all human beings have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That's what America was founded on, said Pat Nugent the Faculty Adviser for The Students for Life Club.

This will bee Nugent's 20th time traveling to D.C for the March of Life.

Grand Rapids Right for Life is sending 13 buses in total to the march, including the bus with the students from West Catholic.

Wednesday President Donald Trump announced he would attend the March for Life. If he speaks there, he would be the first president to ever speak at a March for Life.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.