DETROIT — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan says it will defend abortion rights in response to pending ballot initiatives to prohibit second-trimester abortion procedure.

A ballot group submitted petitions to prohibit the procedure after receiving 380,000 voter signatures to the state on Monday. The ACLU called the move a "dangerous" one that would deny people access to safe healthcare.

If the petitions are certified as valid, the the Republican-led Michigan Legislature will have a 40-day window to pass the initiative, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen can't veto it. The ACLU says if the Legislature votes to pass the ban as law, before appearing on the November 2020 ballot, the organization will challenge it in court.

The two separate initiatives would:

Ban doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions in the state

Ban doctors from performing abortions after a heartbeat is detected

Dave Noble, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, provided the following statement:

“This anti-abortion effort is a nationwide movement that we in Michigan are prepared to fight. Abortion is health care. Abortion is a right that has become dangerously fragile and must be protected. We champion the rights of pregnant people to make their own medical decisions alongside a health care professional they trust – not politicians concerned more with thwarting religious freedoms and sound medical advice for all.”

The dilation and evacuation procedure was used in 7% of abortions in Michigan last year. Anti-abortion groups call it “dismemberment.” Abortion-rights groups say the procedure is safe and constitutional.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

