Normally, if you don't already have a contract with a snow plow service, you're out of luck. But there is another option if you need help clearing your driveway or sidewalks — an app called QuikPlow.

It works like a rideshare service where homeowners and small business owners are matched up to plow drivers and snow blowers in the area.

The Burgess's are clearing plenty of driveways lately, but it's not their full-time job. They call themselves "hobby plowers."

They can take up snow removal whenever they'd like. It's been a way to make some extra cash and enjoy the snow together.

"We spend time together, which is what I think we enjoy most about it," Matt Burgess says.

"It's going extremely well," QuikPlow app co-founder Ryan Crawley says. "We are very, very busy."

The app has been on the market about a few years now, but he says this is the first winter that all the bugs have been worked out by a new developer.



"At this point, we're receiving just over four downloads a minute," Crawley says. "In the past 48 hours, we have captured 2,300 customer profiles, and 413 service provider profiles."

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 100 active tickets were bought by customers, requesting snow removal after this week's winter weather.

Anyone can create a profile by providing when, where and how they need the snow removed from their property.



"From the homeowners perspective of trying to have to find somebody, you don't have to do that anymore," Crawley says. "You don't have to go through a phonebook and try to call contractors who are all too busy to answer phones because they have their own books of business."

Those looking for work can create one too, and they can list what services they can provide and when they can do it.



"What this app does is it just takes away all of the headache," Crawley says.

