West Michigan Whole Foods store is a dream realized for Kentwood Mayor

The store is currently under construction on 28th Street near the Woodland Mall. It is unclear when it will be completed.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — When Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley was elected in 2013, he had a list of five businesses he wanted to attract to Kentwood. He called it his "Mayor Kepley's Fun Five List."

An under-construction Whole Foods store will complete that list.

"It's wonderful to have a company like Whole Foods come into West Michigan, especially Kentwood," said Kepley, "We’re competitive. We want those stand-alone companies coming to Kentwood because it brings in customers."

The other businesses on the list were Chick-Fil-A, Dave and Busters, Cheesecake Factory, and Trader Joe's. All of those are now open for business on 28th Street near the East Beltline.

It is unclear how long it will be until the Whole Foods wraps construction or when it will open. It is located on Radcliffe Ave., just south of 28th Street. A sign has recently been added to the street.

"We've been working on it for a few years," said Kepley, "I think it's now getting publicity because the sign is up."

The popular specialty grocery store will likely draw people in from all over West Michigan. The closest Whole Foods to Greater Grand Rapids is in East Lansing.

"That’s extremely positive for the City of Kentwood."

Kepley said he knows Whole Foods reaches a niche market, and many will continue shopping at other stores. However, for others, it meets a need for a certain market.

"You hear about it, you go visit," said Kepley, "It's a store that people want to have in their community."

Now, Kepley said he is working on his next "Fun Five List."

