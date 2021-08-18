One Spectrum Health doctor says there aren't really any pediatric medical conditions that make it unsafe to wear a face mask, but other factors could be considered.

Another school year of mask requirements is in store for multiple districts in the Grand Rapids area, and some families have questions about what this could mean for their children who may not be able to wear a face covering.

Spectrum Health's Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Matthew Dennenberg says there aren't really any pediatric medical conditions out there that make it unsafe to wear a face mask, but there could be certain cases to consider.

With only about 30% of Michigan kids age 12 to 15 vaccinated, Dr. Dennenberg says it's important to mask up, especially for those who are unvaccinated.

"We want to keep them safe, especially those kids under 12," he says. "It is really, really important for our kids to be in person in school. There's no question about it. They do better... To keep kids in school for in-person learning, masking is one of the best ways we can continue to prevent outbreaks."

Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School Professor Mark Dotson says districts are within their rights to require masks if they determine its best for the safety of their students. There are medical exemptions out there, though.

"(School districts have) done it historically," he says. "This whole notion that this is somehow uncharted territory is misplaced."

"There really aren't any medical conditions, per se, that a child can't wear a mask safely and effectively, except maybe some children with severe developmental delay or or some behavioral issues where there might be a concern with wearing the mask causes then some problems," Dr. Dennenberg says.

If your child doesn't meet your district's list of qualifying conditions, then you could consider an appeal to the district.

"There should be some kind of processes in place to get a waiver or to appeal that determination," Professor Dotson says.

Dr. Dennenberg says it's best to talk to your primary care provider first to determine what's best for their health.

"Taking their advice on how to get through this pandemic is really going to be important going forward," he says.

Professor Dotson says if you're having problems with your school district on appealing for a media waiver, you could get a legal team involved if you have the proper documents and word from your child's doctor that this is the best decision for their health.

