GRPS is requiring everyone to wear a face covering indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Face masks are now on the school supply list for Grand Rapids Public Schools for students, visitors and staff. The school district reversed its decision on face coverings, now requiring it for everyone instead of just strongly recommending them.

The policy applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status. Multiple parents and residents stepped up at the district's Board of Education meeting Monday night, thanking the district for its new universal mask requirement.

"I'm here today to thank you," Ben Braun says. "Thank you for continuing to be dedicated to the education and safety of our kids and community."

"You have four huge fans in our household, we appreciate you and support you," Alex Johnson says.

Kelly Huhn says the decision was relieving news as she prepares to send her daughter, who is high-risk, to sixth grade.

"I cried and I was so relieved," she says. "I didn't realize I was so tense 'til I started bawling. I feel so much better... it's scary how politicized it is."

But other parents say they're disappointed with the district's decision.

"My fourth grader had a class last year about body autonomy and consent and now we're telling him that he was to wear a gross, disgusting face covering on him," Lisa says. "It's not okay."



"The only reason I can think of is they heard a lot of complaints and they got sick of hearing complaints," Rachel says.

Protests last week from people on both sides of the argument definitely caught the superintendent's attention, but she says their decision is based on the latest data from the Kent County Health Department, showing an increased spread of the virus.

"That's the thing that we're doing this for," Dr. Leadriane Roby says. "It's to make sure that kids have this experience and that it's positive for them versus all the kinds of external noise that sometimes has driven some of these conversations."

It's noise that some people want to just go away.

"Just some of the comments were astounding, about discomfort and grossness versus a life," one parent said at the meeting.

Multiple parents also called for last year's mitigation efforts like social distancing and daily testing return for this school year, too.

Dr. Roby says that their decisions are subject to change based on current transmission trends, and it is possible that this mandate be lifted if cases trend downwards.

