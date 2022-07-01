First responders rescue two on White Lake

The Whitehall Fire Dept. says the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — First responders rescued two people stranded in the water on White Lake Friday afternoon.

The Whitehall Fire Chief tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat.

One person fell out of the tube and couldn't get out of the water, so a family member jumped into the water to help out.

That person also became stranded, first responders said.

Whitehall Fire and Montague Fire rescued both people.

One person secured the boat, while the other suffering a medical emergency, was taken to the hospital.

At this point, their condition is not known.

