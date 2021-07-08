Whitmer declares emergency in 3 counties over storm damage

The governor had declared an emergency in Wayne County because of flooding on June 26.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has added three counties to a state emergency declaration due to damage from tornados or flooding nearly two weeks ago.

Washtenaw County, which had flooding, and Huron and Ionia counties — where there were tornados — will be eligible for additional state assistance.

She says residents of the three counties have suffered significant hardship.

