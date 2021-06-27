NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down in West Michigan

Two tornadoes formed Saturday in Ionia County and one in Mecosta County.

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday afternoon that at least three tornadoes touched down in West Michigan during Saturday's storms.

Two of these occurred in Ionia County. The first, rated as an EF-0, is estimated to have reached winds of 75 mph. This tornado is confirmed to have caused damage to two properties, including damaging barns and ripping a silo roof off.

The second is rated as an EF-1 and is estimated to have reached winds of 90 mph. Multiple homes were damaged by this tornado and power lines were downed.

A third tornado is confirmed to have touched down in Mecosta County near Sylvester. Rated as an EF-0, this tornado also reached estimated winds of 90 mph and caused substantial damage, according to the NWS' report, including destroying a barn, tipping center irrigators and tearing apart a cattle barn. Metal was distributed by the strong winds and the debris impacted power lines.

Both EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are classified by the NWS as weak tornadoes.

The information released is only preliminary data, and the NWS says the data may have additions or changes.

