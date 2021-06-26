Suspected tornado touches down in Ionia Co., damages houses

Police say there are no injuries reported in the incident.

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A suspected tornado touched down in Ionia County Saturday afternoon, damaging two houses near Lake Odessa. Police say there are no injuries reported in the incident.

Several trees were uprooted, falling onto one of the houses. Power lines were also downed by the possible tornado. Police say the affected power lines are not active.

One house sustained structural damage and part of the roof was torn off. Windows were shattered, two barns were destroyed and a boat was flipped.

Residents in the area say they did not hear a tornado siren. They also report that the suspected tornado formed and disappeared suddenly.

When tornado warnings occur, it is important to take shelter in an internal room with no windows, such as a bathroom or closet. If you are in a mobile home or car during a tornado warning, seek shelter at a safe place immediately.

