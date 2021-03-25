Whitmer vetoes bill to end virus rules without lawmakers' OK

She said Wednesday that epidemics are not limited to 28 days.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has again vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise despite increasing vaccinations.

The measure would have ended state health department orders after 28 days unless they were lengthened by the GOP-led Legislature. The Democratic governor vetoed nearly identical legislation in December.

She said Wednesday that epidemics are not limited to 28 days. The state’s main coronavirus order requires masks, limits capacity at restaurants and other businesses, and caps gathering sizes.

Michigan has loosened restrictions but has seen a surge in cases.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.