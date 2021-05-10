Whitmer visiting GR Thursday for opening of new MSP facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is returning to Grand Rapids Thursday to give remarks and attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Michigan State Police facility.
According to her office, Whitmer will announce more details on the MI Safe Communities plan while at the event. These details include the investment in a new program to help get illegal guns off the street.
The event is happening at 9 a.m. and will be live streamed online and on the 13 ON YOURSIDE Facebook and YouTube pages.
