Whitmer visiting GR Thursday for opening of new MSP facility

According to her office, Whitmer will announce more details on the MI Safe Communities plan while at the event.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is returning to Grand Rapids Thursday to give remarks and attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Michigan State Police facility.

According to her office, Whitmer will announce more details on the MI Safe Communities plan while at the event. These details include the investment in a new program to help get illegal guns off the street.

The event is happening at 9 a.m. and will be live streamed online and on the 13 ON YOURSIDE Facebook and YouTube pages.

