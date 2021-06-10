Whitmer: More than 10 million vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan

As of Wednesday, 68.3% of Michiganders age 16 and older have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced updated vaccination statistics Wednesday, revealing more than 10 million vaccine doses have been administered to Michiganders. She also said more than 207,000 third doses have been administered to those who are immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals.

"As of today, Michigan has surpassed 10 million doses of hope in the form of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine," said Governor Whitmer. "Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe."

“Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today. The vaccine remains the best way to help us get back to normal and continue our strong economic progress.”

According to the state, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths from January to July 2021.

In a release, the governor’s office provided the following list of total vaccines doses, including primary series and additional or booster doses, given of each vaccine brand:

5,967,776 doses of Pfizer

3,900,419 doses of Moderna

352,317 doses of Johnson & Johnson

