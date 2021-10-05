COVID-19 booster drive-thru clinic coming to Ottawa County

If you got the Moderna or J&J vaccine, you are NOT eligible because those have not yet been approved for the booster.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County is offering its first COVID-19 booster clinic in a drive-thru format.

On Friday, Oct. 8th, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health will host the clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office on James Street.

To qualify for the booster, you must have had the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. If you got the Moderna or J&J vaccine, you are NOT eligible because those have not yet been approved for the booster.

Recipients must also be 6 months out from their 2nd vaccine and must provide their vaccine card and ID.

"While we're in another surge, if we can give this opportunity to protect those who are the most vulnerable, even if they're already vaccinated and keep them safe, that's great," said Marcia Mansaray, the Deputy Health Administrator for the Ottawa County Health Department.

"We want to avoid severe outcomes, that's a cost to our society that we don't want to have," she added.

To determine if you are eligible for the vaccine, click here, or to schedule an appointment visit click this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.