Kent County outage leaves thousands of customers without power

Consumers Energy says they're still working to determine the cause of the outage.

More than 9,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power following an interruption to one of its lines Wednesday, touching Rockford, Walker and other communities in northern Kent County.

Most of the outages were reported around 2:30 p.m.

Consumers Energy says a construction crane came close to a power line in the 8000 block of Ella Terrace Ct. No injuries were reported.

The outage stretches from 18 Mile Road to Alpine Avenue. As of 4:10 p.m., Consumers says the outage is currently impacting 9,400 customers.

You can track Consumers Energy's progress on their outage map.

