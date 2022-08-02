WMU launches program to help with teacher shortage, address lack of diversity

In addition to the teacher shortage, the program is also addressing a lack of diversity of teachers in both Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor public schools.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the nation deals with a teacher shortage, Western Michigan University has launched a plan in hopes to address the problem here in West Michigan.

In addition to the teacher shortage, the program is also addressing a lack of diversity in teachers in both Kalamazoo Public Schools and Benton Harbor Area Public Schools. WMU already had a working relationship with the two school districts and launched a residency program.

The Urban Teacher Residency Program will help those who are already working in those districts get their teacher certifications, such as teacher aides and paraprofessionals.

Additionally, both Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor school districts wanted to address the diversity issue, and this program is tackling that problem as well.

"They [the school districts] knew the people who were teacher assistants and para-pros in their school districts could be teachers of color are teachers of color," said Dr. Regena Fails Nelson, of Western Michigan University. "So, we specifically targeted that group for this program. So, when we received the funding, we set a goal to always have at least 20 percent of our cohorts be teachers of color."

Dr. Nelson said this year they are proud to announce their cohorts are 30 percent teachers of color. People currently in the program say it makes the path to being a teacher that much easier.

So far, this program is already a success. Dr. Robinson said they already have 30 students signed up for the next cohort and are looking for applicants for 2023.

