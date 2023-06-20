Man in critical condition after apartment complex fire in city of Wyoming

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

WYOMING, Mich. — Tuesday evening, police and fire personnel from the City of Wyoming's Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a possible structure fire at Swiss Valley Apartments on the 3000 block of Burlingame Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, police observed smoke coming from the apartment building.

Wyoming Fire Personnel then arrived and entered the apartment complex.

When entering the complex, fire personnel found an unresponsive man inside one of the apartments. The man was extricated from the building and first responders immediately began to treat him.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and being investigated by Wyoming Department of Public Safety Fire Investigators.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the Department of Public Safety asks you to contact Deputy Chief of Public Safety Kip Snyder at 616-530-7329 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or visit silentobserver.org.

