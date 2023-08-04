Wyoming mayor 'will not resign or voluntarily recuse himself' amid election fraud charges

"Mr. Vanderwood will be fully vindicated," an attorney representing Wyoming's mayor said.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming mayor is confident Michigan's Attorney General cannot prove election fraud charges against him, according to the attorney representing him.

Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood was one of 16 people charged on July 18 for allegedly coordinating as fake electors to give the state's electoral votes to former President Donald Trump in 2020 over Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the state by over 150,000 votes.

"That was a lie," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said when announcing the charges. "They weren't the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it. They carried out these actions with the hope and belief that the electoral votes of Michigan's 2020 election would be awarded to the candidate of their choosing, instead of the candidate that Michigan voters actually chose."

The Attorney General's office charged all 16 defendants with the following:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

Vanderwood has faced calls to recuse himself and resign entirely.

“Mr. Vanderwood is a lifelong community servant who has tirelessly dedicated himself to the various causes he supports in West Michigan and beyond. He has served various faith-based nonprofits and ministries in Michigan and throughout the country helping them to raise money to expand their impact and outreach. He is a man of integrity," Brian Lennon, who is representing Vanderwood, said in a statement.

“Further, Mayor Vanderwood will not resign or voluntarily recuse himself from the important and completely unrelated work he is required to perform as the duly-elected Mayor of the City of Wyoming. He looks forward to his vindication in a court of law in Ingham County.”

Vanderwood won election to his seat in August of 2022. Vanderwood is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Aug. 10.

The Michigan Republican Party made clear their view that the charges could potentially be politically motivated.

"AG Dana Nessel's recent charge of forgery and conspiracy against sixteen alternative electors in Michigan has sparked valid concerns regarding the possible misuse of power by her office," the party said in a statement. "It is crucial to recognize that despite being identified as a liberal, this AG constantly displays authoritarian tendencies and ambitions."

You can read the full statement from the attorney representing Vanderwood here:

