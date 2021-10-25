Man thrown overboard from boat, drowns in Michigan lake

Herman of Suttons Bay and 50-year-old Kelly Walter were fishing on the lake when they lost control of the boat they were on.

GLEN ARBOR, Mich — A 63-year-old man has drowned after being thrown overboard from a boat in a northern Michigan lake.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Monday that Kevin Herman’s body was found late Saturday afternoon in Little Glen Lake near Glen Arbor in Leelanau County.

Herman of Suttons Bay and 50-year-old Kelly Walter were fishing on the lake when they lost control of the boat they were on. Authorities say both were thrown into the water.

The empty boat crashed before 12:30 p.m. Saturday into the shoreline. Walter was rescued by a kayaker.

He was wearing a life jacket which was not secured. Herman was not wearing a life jacket.

Little Glen Lake is northwest of Traverse City.

