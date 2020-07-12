Mask Up Muskegon campaign now includes website

The Mask Up Muskegon outreach campaign, has used social media to spread important COVID-19 information and now they've created a website for it.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The Mask Up Muskegon outreach campaign has been using social media to spread important information about COVID-19, and now they've created a website for it.

The new site, www.MaskUpMuskegon.org, launched last week and is a one-stop location for important COVID-19 resources for Muskegon County residents.

The website, created in cooperation by Public Health - Muskegon County, HealthWest, the Muskegon Community Health Innovation Region, United Way of the Lakeshore, and Call 2-1-1, provides access to important information such as:

COVID-19 testing locations and information

Local COVID-19 news and updates

Sharable videos and social media graphics

Stories of local COVID-19 survivors and families

Mask donation information

The website also provides links to the state's most-recent COVID-19 orders so you can keep up-to-date on any restrictions that are currently in place.

COVID-19 is still surging in Muskegon County.

On Monday, Mercy Health Muskegon reported 91 COVID patients, 22 needed intensive care, and 16 on ventilators.

In Muskegon County, the number of deaths caused by the virus doubled in November alone.

Muskegon County residents are encourage to share the www.MaskUpMuskegon.org on their social media pages.

