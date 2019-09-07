LUDINGTON, Mich. - The Mason County Sheriff's Office says they've lost one of their most beloved members of the force over the weekend.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, K-9 Cash died unexpected on July 8 and was found in his kennel.

Cash had worked the Fourth of July weekend with his handler, Deputy Ken Baum. The sheriff's office says it was a "routine" weekend, but Deputy Baum found Cash in his kennel around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cash was an 8-year-old German Shepard and had been with the sheriff's office since 2013. He was set to retired in 2020. During his career, Cash had amassed numerous awards, which included international recognition after tracking a four-year-old autistic boy for over a mile.

Cash has been transported to Ludington where a veterinarian will conduct an examination to determine a cause of death. At this time no foul play is suspected.

Sheriff Kim C. Cole says "the hearts of the men and women of the sheriff’s office ache this morning upon hearing the news of Cash’s sudden passing."

Cole also says the sheriff's office is coordinating with other law enforcement to ensure K-9 services will remain available until K-9 Diego can assume Cash's duties.

Deputy Ken Baum and K-9 Cash.

Provided

