Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.

HOLLAND, Mich — A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March says she plans to reopen in a few weeks. 

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney says her food license has been restored. 

She operates Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions. 

She continued to serve indoor diners and broke other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. 

Sen. Tom Barrett called her “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.” 

