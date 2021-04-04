Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car pulling out of driveway

The motorcyclist was a 55-year-old man who died at the scene.

On Sunday around 5:50 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a car accident in the 4100 block of Eastern Ave SE.

A motorcycle was driving northbound on Eastern Ave SE and then struck a passenger vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway. The motorcyclist was a 55-year-old man who died at the scene.

GRPD Sgt. John Wittowski said, speed is believed to be a factor. The Traffic Unit and Forensics Services Unit responded to the scene and Eastern Ave SE is temporary closed for traffic.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.