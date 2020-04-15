MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 9 cents compared to a week ago, AAA Michigan reports.

Statewide Michigan drivers are paying an average of $1.53 per gallon for regular unleaded, the lowest price seen since February of 2016.

Tuesday two WESCO stations and a Jack's Corner Store on Apple Avenue started selling regular unleaded for below $1.00 per gallon.

Wednesday the posted price at WESCO was 98 cents-per gallon. Jack's was just one penny higher at 99 cents-per gallon.

AAA reports motorists are paying an average of $23 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $21 from when prices were their highest last July.

With fuel rewards some stations offer gas is even lower than the posted price.

Tuesday Tammy Bayne from Twin Lake used WESCO rewards to fill up for 75 cents-per gallon. Bayne says she wonders how low the price might fall, "if this continues for another couple of weeks it might go down into the upper 80's," she said. "But once I think everything is over and everyone is out of the panic mode it is going to go back up."

Low crude prices due to COVID-19 and lower demand for gas as Americans continue to social distance have helped push prices lower.

