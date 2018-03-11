MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Pizza Ranch reopened on Saturday morning after being closed for nearly two months.

Early on Sept. 5, police say that 39-year-old Jonathan Jurecki crashed his truck into the restaurant, causing significant damage to the building.

Jurecki is facing charges for the crash and he is accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

The Pizza Ranch reopened at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3. They posted about being open again on Facebook, thanking the community for its patience.

13 ON YOUR SIDE/Angela Cunningham

No one was in the building at the time of the September crash, and the driver sustained only minor injuries.

When customers return, they'll notice the Pizza Ranch has been redesigned and is now more open and colorful.

There were delays in reopening, but some of them had to do with the time it took to receive the new equipment that was ordered to replace the damaged equipment.

"The items that were damaged had to be rebuilt, and those come from a production line.They had to put them into the production line and that is how long it takes to get thru the production line," said Daniel Westra the owner of the Muskegon Pizza Ranch.

