NORTON SHORES, Mich. — When the Plane Watch Food Park opens customers will be able to choose from eight food trucks offering a variety of different options.

This week site work started adjacent to the Pointes Shopping Center in Norton Shores just west of the US-31 East Sternberg exit.

The parcel of land is on the flight path airplanes use to land at the Muskegon County Airport.

When completed food park customers will be able to grab a quick meal and occasionally get a close look at planes flying just overhead.

AMG Developments has big plans for the site, with a goal of making the food park more than a destination for a meal.

Phase one will focused on site work, infrastructure, and opening with additional amenities for customers to follow.

"In subsequent phases allow them to watch live music, play games outside, bring their kids and sit around an outdoor fire ring," said AMG Developments General Manager Jeff Zaloga.

The park will have utilities for the food trucks to use. And portable restrooms for customers.

Food truck owners will be able to rent space by the week, day, or season.

Zaloga says a number of vendors have already inquired about space in part because their spring and summer schedules have been canceled due to COVID-19.

"All these festivals are getting canceled everywhere so lots of these people need a place to go," Zalgoa said. "We think they're going to be inclined to go where there's a great deal of traffic and it's easy in and out."

The Plane Watch Food Park is also close to the Norton Shores Industrial park.

Zaloga believes the hundreds of employees who work at business in the industrial park will also visit the food park on their short lunch breaks.

AMG Developments is targeting a June 1 grand opening.

