Muskegon City Commissioners make technology purchase, including 70 body cameras for police officers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In 2021, Muskegon police officers will begin wearing body cameras while on duty. Tuesday, Dec. 8, Muskegon City Commissioners approved a $477,000 technology purchase for the police department that includes 70 body cameras, two cameras for each cruiser, cameras for the detective bureau, and equipment to support the new recording systems.

The purchase request was presented to Muskegon City Commissioners after the department completed a two-year study, and even tested earlier versions of body camera technology.

"We just didn't think there was enough value for the cost of those," said Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis.

Lewis says body cameras fit into other department initiatives to build stronger bonds with citizens. Some of those efforts include diversity training, hiring quality officers, and adopting new department policies and procedures developed for the city by an outside firm.

"There's more to a police department than just one tool in the toolbox," said Lewis. "These are things that help us provide professional police services that create credibility in the community and trust."

The city's new police department policy manual is now available on the city's website. And Lewis says in 2021 the department will go through the Michigan police department accreditation process.

The new technology, including body cameras, should be in place and operational in the spring of 2021.

Commissioners purchased enough of the WatchGuard body cameras to issue each on-duty officer his or her own unit.

Lewis says the cameras purchased for each cruiser are significantly better than the ones mounted in those vehicles several years ago. One camera will face forward, the other pointed at the back seat.

