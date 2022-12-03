'Thank you for loving him': Noodle, the 'bones or no bones' pug, has died

One of the pug's quirks became a sort of online horoscope, rocketing Noodle to internet fame.

Noodle the pug, who rocketed to viral fame last year as a sort of internet oracle predicting how your day should go, has died, his owner said Saturday.

"I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed yesterday. He was at home, he was in my arms – and this is incredibly sad," Jonathan Graziano said on TikTok and Instagram. "I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness."

Graziano, who has taken care of Noodle for the past seven years, said the pug was 14 and a half years old and reached quite a lot of people through his predictions: "He made millions of people happy. What a run."

Noodle's famous TikTok videos had a simple premise: Graziano would gently lift the sleepy dog to his feet. If Noodle flopped back to the ground, it was a "no bones" day. If Noodle seized the day and kept standing, it was a "bones" day.

Graziano explained the daily predictions on the TODAY Show last year: "A bones day is a day where you just have to go after your ambition or a task you were putting off. A no bones day is a day when you just have permission to wear soft clothes, self-care, take a bath."

Noodle and Graziano's accounts racked up nearly 4.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 270,000 on Instagram. The pug even starred in a children's book about the importance of self-care.