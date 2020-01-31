WARREN, Mich. — President Donald Trump has promised to work toward shielding Christian Iraqi immigrants from deportation.

The president's promise came Thursday during a half-hour speech to workers at a suburban Detroit axle factory.

He said he recognized the dangers Christian Iraqi immigrants would face if deported back to the land of their birth.

A Trump executive order barring admission into the U.S. of nationals from seven nations, including Iraq, had triggered immigration raids in June 2017.

They placed about 1,400 Iraqis into immigration detention.

