No injuries in barn fire at MSU facility for cattle research

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a fire damaged part of a Michigan State University facility used for cattle research.

Ingham County dispatchers received a call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday about a fire at the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center on the East Lansing campus. Campus police and East Lansing firefighters found a feed barn on fire. The fire was extinguished by 9 p.m.

No animals or people were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

