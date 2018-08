NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Norton Shores is honoring a fallen soldier and his family with a memorial softball game named in memory of a fallen police officer.

Wednesday, Aug. 8, is the Ginka Memorial Softball Tournament at Ross Park. All proceeds go to Army Sergeant Matthew Tallman's family.

From 5 to 9 p.m., members of the Army, Muskegon County Prosecutors, Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and multiple agencies from Norton Shores will compete against each other.

Sgt. Tallman passed away in 2007 on a mission in Iraq.

The free event is family friendly with face painting, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids.

For more information, click here.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM