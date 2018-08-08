NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Norton Shores is honoring a fallen soldier and his family with a memorial softball game named in memory of a fallen police officer.

Wednesday, Aug. 8, is the Ginka Memorial Softball Tournament at Ross Park. All proceeds go to Army Sergeant Matthew Tallman's family.

From 5 to 9 p.m., members of the Army, Muskegon County Prosecutors, Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and multiple agencies from Norton Shores will compete against each other.

Sgt. Tallman passed away in 2007 on a mission in Iraq.

The free event is family friendly with face painting, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM