LANSING, Mich. — Protesters gathered Thursday in Lansing again to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her actions taken during the COVD-19 pandemic.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with her Thursday afternoon as the protest was ongoing.

When asked about the protesters who were trying to gain access to the State House floor, Whitmer said policing in the Capitol is up to the majority party, the Republicans.

The governor said when it comes to the protesters without masks or those ignoring social distancing on the statehouse lawn, "we can't legislate and enforce every single one of these instances."

"The vast majority of people in our state are doing the right thing, and that's why our curve has flattened so dramatically, " Whitmer said. "We've saved lives because of it, and I think – while the protesters get a lot of attention – the real story is that the vast majority of people in this great state have done what they needed to do to protect themselves and their families and our communities."

Not long after the interview, the House refused to extend the state of emergency, which Whitmer had asked be extended for 28 more days. The emergency declaration allows for the governor to enact executive orders, like the stay-home order that is currently in place until May 15.

The current state of emergency expires Thursday, April 30. It was first declared back in March and provides the basis for more than 60 executive orders that have been issued to quickly address the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said her actions have been necessary to protect Michiganders. And while the legislature says state law requires it to approve an extension of the declaration, Whitmer says that law permits her to expand the emergency declaration.

"I have not enjoyed using these powers, but they are inherent to the executive," Whitmer said. "I've got to take action to save lives. That's what we've done. It's been successful. We have got to keep going. We can't let politics determine what our next steps are."

Whitmer also said that the legislature's actions would not have an impact on her emergency declaration.

You can watch the full interview here:

