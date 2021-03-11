Ottawa Hills High School to be virtual this week due to number of COVID-positive, isolated staff

Principal Stephanie Davis says the number of COVID-positive and isolated faculty members is making the school short-staffed.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa Hills High school is going fully online for the next week, Grand Rapids Public Schools says.

Classes will be virtual starting Thursday, November 4 through Wednesday, November 10. Staff and students can return to the building for in-person classes on Thursday, November 11.

Principal Stephanie Davis says the staff shortage is due to the number of COVID-positive cases and isolated faculty members.

Students were asked to bring their technology home with them on Wednesday.

If students need to pick up technology devices, parents are asked to call the school at 616-819-2900 to set up a curbside pick-up.

Grab and go meals will still be available from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. on Thursday.

Davis says more information will be sent to students email accounts.

