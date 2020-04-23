MUSKEGON, Mich. — Traffic moves along without delays for much of the year at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Beach Street in Muskegon. But during summer months, when the weather is hot, traffic at that intersection swells to 600-1,000 vehicles an hour.

It's one of the reasons a $250,000 federal congestion mitigation and air quality grant will pay for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection.

Construction crews started working on the project this week. The roundabout may open just in time for Memorial Day.

Muskegon Director of Public Works Leo Evans says the roundabout will mostly benefit drivers arriving at Pere Marquette Beach using Beach Street. That route requires drivers to make a difficult left turn onto Lakeshore Drive.

The roundabout will be the largest of four in the city once completed.

"It will be a nice entryway to the beach," Evans said.

And like the roundabout in the center of downtown Muskegon the one at Pere Marquette beach may someday hold a sculpture or sign.

"The hope is this will kind of balance the intersection," Evans said. "There will be some delays for everybody but it will be more evenly shared among all of the movements."

