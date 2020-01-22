Peterson Farms in Oceana County has partnered with The Right Place as well as Oceana County Economic Association to create 54 new jobs with a major $22 million expansion.

The expansion comes as a result of its upcoming growth to its product lines. The company will be adding juice bottling and applesauce lines, as well as additional equipment for blueberry and apple peeling.

The expansion will also include 35,536 square feet of production space, which will allow Peterson Farms to produce more than 115 million additional pounds of fruit from growers in Oceana County and across Michigan.

Peterson Farms is Oceana County’s largest employer, with up to 900 seasonal and full-time employees during its peak season.

