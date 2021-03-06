Pickleball's best competing in Grand Rapids' "Beer City Open" tournament

Many of the nation's best pickleball players are in Grand Rapids this week for the "Beer City Open," which is free and unfolding at Belknap Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sport of pickleball is a combination of badminton and tennis.

When you witness the game being played up close, it's essentially doubles ping pong on steroids.

Many of the best pickleball players in the United States are in Grand Rapids this week for the 2021 'Beer City Open' Tournament.

"This event over the past four years has turned into part of the APP Tour," said Jeff Howett, member of the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club who also serves as one of the tournament coordinators. "370 of the 650 participants in this tournament aren't from Michigan."

That includes Dave Fleming, who traveled all the way to Grand Rapids from Texas to test his pickleball skills against the nation's elite.

"This tournament will showcase some phenomenal pickleball," said Fleming, who is competing in the Senior Pro Division this week. "I can't wait to see how I size up."

The Beer City Open, which is being hosted at Belknap Park (30 Coldbrook St. NE) in Grand Rapids, started Wednesday, July 7 and will wrap-up on Sunday, July 11. Competition begins each day at 8:00 a.m.

