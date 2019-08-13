ORANGEVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public's help in finding Ethan Valdez, a 15-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Police said Ethan ran away from his Allegan County home.

Ethan lives near Orangeville and attends Thornapple Kellogg schools in Middleville. He is possibly wearing an orange and gray striped shirt and black Adidas tennis shoes.

Police described Ethan as being 5-foot-9, 165 pounds with short, black hair and glasses. He is of mixed race and appears Hispanic, the authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Tpr. Desch at the MSP Wayland Post 269-792-2213 or through Allegan County Dispatch 269-673-3899.

