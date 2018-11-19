KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A police officer from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is recuperating from injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Monday around 12:15 p.m.

Police say that officers were talking to some citizens on the 600 block of Douglas Avenue when a vehicle attempting to avoid another vehicle went over the curb and struck another officer on the sidewalk.

Other police officers were nearby and administered first aid on the injured officer. Police spoke to drivers of both vehicles, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

